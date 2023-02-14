BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A family has lost everything after a fire that began Tuesday morning and lasted into the afternoon.

The house and garage on Clover Ridge Road were reportedly a complete loss.

It was a challenging fire, requiring many departments to fight it.

It was at the top of a long hill in a remote rural area.

Belmont County’s tanker task force was called out.

Tankers would fill up from the creek at the bottom of the hill and haul water up to the fire.

The smoke was intense and visibility was poor for hours.

We are told that the residents, Carla Riley and her two sons, lost everything.

“Devastated, but nobody got hurt,” said Debbie Gulker of St. Clairsville, Riley’s mother-in-law. “My daughter-in-law is a wonderful woman. I love her more than anything in this world. I adore her. She takes wonderful care of the boys and she’s always been there. She’s just like a daughter to me. We’ll take care of them.”

The house, a garage and some storage areas were destroyed.

The Belmont County Salvation Army’s canteen crew were on the scene, serving the many first responders.