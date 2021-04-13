Fire near Shadyside elementary school cancels class for the day

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) A person digging a gas line for a new house apparently dug in the wrong place.



Shadyside School Superintendent John Haswell says the line near Jefferson Elementary School ruptured and caught fire at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.



School officials including Haswell rushed to the school in buses, loaded up all the students and drove them to the high school, where they were treated to pizza.



Haswell says the fire never touched the school, but they moved the children out of an abundance of caution.



He said by noon, they were ready to take the children back to school, but most of their parents had come and picked them up.



“It ended up as a big pizza party,” Haswell noted.



School will resume tomorrow.