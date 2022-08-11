BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse.

But now it’s urgent.

Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise.

Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the garage.

He discovered the noise was from the truck nearly falling through the floor.

A hole in the concrete floor was created, big enough to see down into the basement.

The department recently got the voters’ approval for a building levy, but plans have stalled due to a problem with the contractor.

Now they’re hoping to find another building in which to house their trucks, at least temporarily.