Fireworks seller gives tips on how to get the most bang for your buck!

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — “The big boxes that shoot up with noise, color!”

You know what we’re talking about! It’s fireworks season for the entire country.

This weekend people will be running to grab the sparklers, fountains, bottle rockets and more, and in Belmont County at ‘Ohio Fireworks’ they’re showing us how to get the most bang for your buck.

Ohio Fireworks says first, buy from a licensed fireworks dealer.

When you go to light, have a hose next to you and have the kids stand back while the adult shoots. And, definitely don’t lean over a firework to light it.

Class C fireworks are the easiest for beginners.

And if you’re thinking to buy some blasts, Ohio Fireworks says they’re about to get really busy in the coming days.

“We’ve been real good this year. Yes, we’re sell out of a lot of stuff! We still have a good inventory but another shipment should be here anytime!” Bobbie Presutti-Lucas, President of Ohio Fireworks

Ohio Fireworks has been in operation over 100 years, so you could say they know a thing or two about the perfect booms!

One of their best sellers are the flying saucers that zoom up fast and shoot out sparks.

For that patriotic display, try ‘Absolute Justice’!

They’re open 9 to 9!

Stay safe and have a blast. Literally.