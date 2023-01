BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —



First Choice Realtors celebrated its expansion into Eastern Ohio this week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



The new location for the business is on Jennifer Lane in St. Clairsville.



The company is owned by First Choice partners Tom Carpenter and Kevin McGilton.

First Choice Realtors has served clients in West Virginia since 1996 and say they now look forward to continuing that service in Eastern Ohio.