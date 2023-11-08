ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Live fire training is a must if you want to become an even better firefighter.

Belmont College wanted to show the community that construction is complete on their new Live Burn Building with an unveiling ceremony Wednesday morning.

The Live Burn Building is the first fire training facility in the Ohio Valley.

Their new structure will help with training firefighters through the college’s Firefighter and EMS First Responders Program.

The building will provide students taking the course with live fire training for structure fires, flammable gas and flammable liquids.

In addition, students will receive confined space instruction along with search and rescue operations and rope rescue education.

These are the kind of training institutions that everybody wants and not everybody has. So, we’re really super excited to have one here. The closest ones are about 60 miles away and those are relatively new as well and before that we were driving to Columbus and Reynoldsburg for those kinds of buildings to use. So, we’re very excited to have this right here in our own county. Ailsa Vogelsang, Belmont College Dir. of EMS & Fire

The Live Burn Building will also provide much needed training for law enforcement officers and local fire departments.

And last but not least, students will receive forcible entry and tactical entry training with local law enforcement.

Vogelsang says the total cost of the project is around $1,000,000.