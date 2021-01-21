First group of 80-plus-year-olds get vaccine in a drive-through format

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – This was the day that many older Belmont Countians have been waiting for.

The Belmont County Health Department held a mass vaccination for the first 400 who had signed up.

On Thursday, they pulled up, filled out a form, showed their ID and rolled up a sleeve.

They got the shot without getting out of their vehicle.

But, there are many others in the county in that age group who are still waiting.

This is the 80-and-above age group we did today, and we still have a large number in that group. Next week it expands to people 75 and over and people with serious health conditions. Rob Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner

The health department will set next week’s date and notify the people once they receive the vaccine.

The shots took just seconds to administer.

Those who received them were monitored for 15 minutes afterward, in case of adverse reaction.

proul said there were almost none, except for some arm soreness and tiredness.