Five people were arrested after an investigation found a substantial amount of fentanyl.

Deputies in Belmont County said they arrested Daniel Scott Clark, 34, of Bridgeport, OH during an investigation where they had an active warrant on a charge of trafficking in drugs.

Officials say Clark was in possession of a substantial amount of fentanyl as well as a stolen firearm out of Wheeling, WV.

The arrest led to four other arrests.

Detectives arrested and charged Cory Jacob Schramm (C.J.), 24, of Bellaire, Ohio, Donald Craig Henderson, 35, of Bridgeport, Ohio, Amber Dawn Flemming, 30, of Steubenville, Ohio, and Arianne Reager, 23, of Bellaire, Ohio.

All suspects, in this case, were charged with Felony 1 drug trafficking or Complicity to Felony 1 drug trafficking. Detectives will be requesting charges of receiving stolen property, weapons under disability, and possession of drug abuse instruments for this cas