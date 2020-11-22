Five-year-old surprised with lights and sirens after her birthday party gets cancelled

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A five-year-old girl got to celebrate her birthday in a unique way this year after her party was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kensington was devastated, so her mother reached out to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Sgt. Sabol, asking if law enforcement could help with a surprise.

The five-year-old loves law enforcement, so according to the BCSO, a crew got together and got her a small gift, a card, and delivered the items yesterday with lights and sirens.

Kensington also got to run the sirens and air horn herself.

The Sheriff’s Office says the entire crew wanted to be there but, call volume only allowed two of them to go see her.