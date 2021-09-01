Flood waters have receded in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Belmont County is emerging from floodwaters that caused problems earlier in the day. Heavy rains overnight pummeled some areas, and low-lying spots ended up underwater for a while.

We’ve been out most of the day. And we noticed a lot of other people out Even in areas where the water was over the road, people were determined to take pictures or video.

The rain flooded a portion of Boydsville Road. Ordinarily not a problem, it was today. Because the only other road in–or out–of that neighborhood–was also closed for slip repairs.

Wheeling Creek at Brookview Drive looked like a raging river. As the water rose, it hit the rocks and created some dramatic effects, although no real problems.

At the Belmont County EMA, they activated the emergency operations center last night, but by this afternoon, they relief and went home. — We rode the storm out. There was water covering the roads in a few places, the typical places. And otherwise the creeks behaved and Mother Nature cleaned them out.

Back at Boydsville, the sign said Road Closed but not everyone could read it. Oh deer! But whenever you see water covering the road, turn around!