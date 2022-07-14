BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Nestled along Route 40 between Morristown and St. Clairsville you will find the Valley View Campgrounds. The campground site has been turned into this year’s Blame It On My Roots Country Music Festival.

The festival kicks off today and will run through Saturday. Campers rolled into the campground early this morning, some staying for the entire weekend. For others, it’s a weeklong event to enjoy time with family and friends. Then there are those who just want to kick back for the day.

The gates opened at 4.

Tonight’s bands include Walker Montgomery. That band will take center stage at 8 p.m. and at 10 p.m. Niko Moon plays.

Tomorrow, gates open at 3 p.m. People can kick back and listen to country singers that include Priscilla Block, Randy Houser and Chase Rice.

Saturday gates open at 3 p.m. Concertgoers can enjoy bands starting at 3:30 p.m. through the afternoon. And then at 8 p.m., Ashley McBryde will perform and then the most famous name, Dierks Bentley, who performs at 10 p.m.

Tickets are still available. All you have to do it go to the the Blame It On My Roots website. It’ll take you to the ticket center where you can purchase your ticket.