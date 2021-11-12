Former Bellaire teacher arrested on sexual battery charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Kyle George Michalo, 27, was arrested and taken to the Belmont County Jail after being charged with two felonies. Michalo was charged with felony sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, which is also a felony.

Michalo was a teacher at Bellaire Local Schools.

P. Derrick McAfee, Superintendent of Bellaire Local Schools, issued a statement today.

“On July 7th the Bellaire Local School District was made aware of alleged inappropriate

behavior by a teacher in our district.

We immediately shared this information with the proper authorities, placed the teacher on leave, and started an internal investigation.

The teacher in question is no longer employed by the Bellaire Local School District. Our mission is to

provide a safe and secure educational environment for all of our students. I am proud of the

quick response of our administrative team, Children’s Services, and the Belmont County

Sheriff’s Office.”

Michalo is being held at the Belmont County Jail without bond.