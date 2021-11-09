Former Belmont County coach pleads not guilty to sexual battery

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) In Joby Barr’s arraignment, his attorney asked that Barr be released on his own recognizance.

But Judge John Vavra set bond at $10,000 and ordered that Barr have no contact with the victim if he makes bond.



Barr, a former assistant coach at Union Local High School, is charged with 4 counts of sexual battery involving a female teenage student.

If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 5 years in prison per count.