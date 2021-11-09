Former Belmont County coach pleads not guilty to sexual battery

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) In Joby Barr’s arraignment, his attorney asked that Barr be released on his own recognizance.

But Judge John Vavra set bond at $10,000 and ordered that Barr have no contact with the victim if he makes bond.

Barr, a former assistant coach at Union Local High School, is charged with 4 counts of sexual battery involving a female teenage student.

If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 5 years in prison per count.

