Former Belmont County Commissioner arrested for mail fraud

Authorities on Tuesday morning arrested former Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas.

Thomas was arrested on charges of mail fraud and is being held in the Belmont County jail on no bond.

Thomas is currently awaiting to be taken into FBI custody.

On September 30 a federal grand jury charged Thomas with crimes related to stealing more than half a million dollars from an elderly woman with dementia while acting as the woman’s Power of Attorney.

According to court documents, from 2012 through August 2019, Thomas defrauded a client while serving as her Power of Attorney. It is alleged that Thomas took the victim’s money without her knowledge or permission to use for his own benefit.

