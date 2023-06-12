BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – According to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice, former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman Mark Thomas has reported to prison.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We’re told that he reported to officials on Friday and he was in the process of being transferred into the Bureau of Prisons.

Back in May, Thomas was sentenced to five years in prison, and forced to pay $882,502 in restitution. Thomas was accused of four counts of federal mail fraud relating to his now-defunct legal practice.

He pled guilty to one charge in August of 2022 and the other three charges were dismissed.