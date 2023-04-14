Former Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas will not have his sentencing on Friday.

Thomas was scheduled to be sentenced to charges of mail fraud on Friday but court documents show that the sentencing has been delayed.

“Since the time the current sentencing hearing was set, and after the Presentence Investigation Report was completed by the United States Probation Office, Defendant provided new information to the Probation Officer that is pertinent to his sentencing. As such, the Probation Officer requires additional time to amend the Presentence Investigation Report,” the document said.

At this time, no new date has been set for sentencing.

A former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman, Mark Thomas, has requested a 51-month sentence, a total of 4 years and 3 months after pleading guilty to mail fraud.

The mail fraud charge could put Thomas behind bars for over 20 years.

Thomas’ attorney, Andrew Avellano is requesting the sentence because of Thomas’s health issues and age of Thomas.

Avellano also says “Mark will never (and cannot) put himself in a position to be responsible for anyone else’s money again. He lead a law-abiding life before this offense and will not re-offend.”

Part of the request by Thomas says Thomas agreed to pay at least $882,502 in restitution and if Thomas can get a lighter sentence he can pay back the restitution quicker.

Thomas was accused of four counts of federal mail fraud relating to his now-defunct legal practice. He pled guilty to one charge in August of 2022 and the other three have been dismissed.

This comes after a federal grand jury charged Thomas on September 30 2022 with crimes relating to stealing more than half a million dollars from an elderly woman with dementia while acting as her power of attorney.

Documents dating back to 2012 through 2019 reveal Thomas defrauded a client while serving as her power of attorney. It alleges Thomas took the victim’s money without her knowledge or permission to use it for his benefit.