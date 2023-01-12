A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

Officials say some patients were prescribed high doses of medication without justification despite their addictions, which were known to Flynn and which placed them at risk for overdose or death.

Also, officials said other patients were prescribed medication in dosages, or in combinations, that were outside the course of professional practice.

Flynn previously surrendered her DEA registration to prescribe controlled substances, and her medical license was revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio in January 2021.

Flynn was convicted in the Southern District of Ohio of eight counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been set