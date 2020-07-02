Former Belmont County fiscal manager indicted on 6 felony charges

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs-794306122-794306122

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The former Transportation Improvement District Fiscal Manager of Belmont County was indicted Thursday on six felony charges.

Cory Clark is accused of increasing the District check amounts and making payments to himself while serving as District fiscal manager. The investigation also found that Clark forged someone else’s name to checks that were issued on behalf of the District.

Clark was indicted on six felony counts – one count of Theft in Office (F-4), three counts of Tampering with Records, and two counts of Forgery.

The Belmont County Transportation Improvement District lost more than $3,500 as a result.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter