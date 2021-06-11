Former Belmont County Humane Agent Arrested For Theft

(WTRF)- A former humane agent for the Belmont County Animal Rescue League (BCARL) was arrested Thursday on theft charges.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jennifer Wollard turned herself in around 6:30 PM Thursday.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan confirms that the theft charge Wollard is facing involves money taken from the Belmont County Animal Rescue League.

BCARL released the following statement following the arrest.

“We were very disappointed to learn from the authorities that their investigations appear to confirm our suspicions concerning the actions of Jennifer Woollard while she was a part of our organization. We are grateful to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation into the matter so that we could focus our efforts on continuing to work toward our mission of providing the best care and recovery experience for the most at-risk animals in Belmont County. ” BCARL

Wollard was last employed by BCARL is February of 2020.

