Former Bridgeport mayor pleads guilty

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Former Bridgeport, OH mayor, David Smith, plead guilty to two charges today.

Smith plead guilty to conflict of interest and theft in office.

Smith will be sentenced on August 10.

While serving in the Mayor’s Court, Smith allegedly removed both cash payments and corresponding traffic tickets waiting to be processed for his personal gain between June 2016 and November 2019.

Smith took office as mayor in November 2015. It is believed that the losses to the Village are greater than $20,000.