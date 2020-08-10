Former Bridgeport Mayor sentenced to thirty-six months in prison

BELMONT COUNTY–(WTRF) Former Bridgeport Mayor Dave Smith was sentenced to thirty-six months in prison today in Belmont County.

Smith was accused of theft back in 2016.

He entered into a plea agreement where he pled guilty of one count of theft in office.

Vavra delivered a full sentence to Smith of thirty six months in prison. He granted Smith one day served including today’s date. Vavra said they will address the issue of restitution either by agreement or a hearing at another time.



Smith will owe more than twenty-six thousand dollars in restitution to the state of Ohio and the city of Bridgeport.



Smith expressed his thoughts on the situation and apologized to his family:

I am sorry that I got myself into this situation. I apologize most importantly to my family. Dave Smith-Former Bridgeport Mayor

Smith took office as mayor in November 2015.