Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan says a former Union Local coach was arrested Friday on four counts of sexual battery.

31-year-old Joby Barr of Morristown was arrested without incident at 11:16 AM Friday morning.

His charges of sexual battery are 3rd-degree felonies.

Barr will remain in jail without bond until further order of the court.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan says no other details will be given at this time