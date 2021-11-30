Four Wheeling radio stations now under a new name

Rocky Radio, one of the radio stations bought, now goes by a new name

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four radio stations were just bought by Ohio Midland Newsgroup, owners of ‘The River Radio.’ These stations include; Biggie Radio at 100.5, Willie – 100.1 (now referred to as River Talk), Kool FM at 105.5, and Rocky Radio – 96.5 (now referred to as The Rage).

As the now encompassing River Network, the company hopes to bring a local spin to things in The Valley.

Listeners are already adjusting to a couple changes, but the main goal is to keep the local disk jockeys on the air.

Well, we’ve already made a change. As of Monday, we added a live talk show on ‘River Talk’ on the 1290 and 101.1 signal. The Novotney Show. He airs weekdays from 4-6. Cindy Taylor-Chesson, General Manager of The River Network

Johnny O has been working at Cool 105 going on nearly 40 years.

We found out in late September we were being sold to a local business here in the Ohio Valley who wanted to own some local radio stations and who wanted to give the Ohio Valley local radio again. Johnny O, Cool 105.5 and The Rage

Johnny O says lots of changes are on the horizon, but he can’t say what they are just yet.