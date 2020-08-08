Free clothing giveaway today in Bellaire sponsored by Bellaire South Methodist Church

Belmont County
Bellaire, OH (WTRF) The Bellaire South United Methodist Church is offering a free clothing giveaway this afternoon at the Bellaire City Park.

This is an annual event designed to help children with back-to-school needs according to community member Donna Gacek.

Clothes and shoes are available for everyone, though.

Adult clothing for men, women and and children is free to anyone who needs it. Shoes are also free.

The event takes place in the park throughout Saturday afteroon.

