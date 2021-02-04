“Free Coat Fridays” start this week to help those in need this winter

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – If you’re not looking forward to the deep freeze that’s headed our direction, just imagine how you would feel if you didn’t have a coat.

The members of Grace Presbyterian Church in Martins Ferry, and their friends, are reaching out to help.

Their “Free Coat Fridays” start this Friday, February 5.

So, anyone who needs a winter coat can shop for free on the sidewalk outside the church.

We know that winter’s going to be very tough right now. We’ve seen that the temperatures are dropping. So we want to be able to help right now our people in the valley. To be able to provide warm coats to everybody who’s in need. So beginning this Friday and every Friday, until Spring, there’ll be winter coats hanging out on coat racks in front of the church and people are invited to come and take a coat and stay warm. Rev. Bill Webster, Grace Church

They would also like to receive donations of coats.

Anyone who has a coat they’re not using can drop it off at Grace Church. They’ll get it washed and out on the rack for Free Coat Fridays!