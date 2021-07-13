Free concert to kick off Blame My Roots Festival

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Thousands of country music fans are on their way to Belmont County for what has become, in a very short time, one of the areas premiere events.

Following a one year absence due to the pandemic, the Blame My Rots Festival is back .

Organizers say it’s bigger and better than before and will feature a star-studded line up including Neil McCoy and headliner Miranda Lambert.

The festival runs throughout the weekend, but the fun actually begins Wednesday night with a free concert on the grounds. Music starts at 6:00 p.m. and there will be a hay ride and several food vendors. It’s the perfect way to check out the ground before the actual event, which will include a number of upgrades.

I think the folks that came out for 2019 will see improvements, which is really fun for us and our team. The stage is bigger. We have beer sales. We have full bars inside. We have the County Cabana VIP Suites are all set up now. It’s just fun to see and its something that people are going to really notice. Chris Dutton, Event Coordinator

We are just excited to welcome thousands of visitors to Belmont Count. An event like this is such an economic boost to our area, so we are just happy to be a part of it. Barb Ballint, Executive Director, Belmont County Tourism

Campers have been lining up all week in order to get the best available spots.

Blame My Roots expects crowds upward of 6,000 to 7,000 people for the main show.

You can still get tickets online at blamefest.com or you can purchase them on the grounds at the free concert Wednesday evening.