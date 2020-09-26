Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Open in Belmont County

Belmont County health officials say you don’t even have to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

The first round of free pop up testing has just opened in Belmont County. There was only one in Bellaire that has closed down for the day. 70 some people got tested there today.

But if you missed this one, there’s another one next Saturday that health officials say is open to anyone. That could be anyone in West Virginia or Ohio. Even if you live outside Belmont County, officials say they won’t turn you away.

“A lot of people coming here just wanting to know to see if they are positive with COVID. It’s not trying to increase numbers. It’s just general information for the people so they can know for themselves whether they are asymptomatic or not.” Robert Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner at the Belmont County Health Department

You could get tested next Saturday from 10 am to 2pm. Just go to the Ohio University Eastern parking lot. You could drive up or walk up.

It’s free… So you won’t even need your insurance card. They’ll have extra masks if you forget yours.