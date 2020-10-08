Free program teaches how to take a break from over-saturation of screen time

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) During the COVID crisis, people have been tied to their electronic devices more than ever.



There’s working from home. zoom meetings, virtual conferences, and Facetime calls.



And parents are helping their children navigate online learning.



It all adds up to a tremendous amount of screen time.



A program from Ohio State University in Belmont County called The Take A Break Challenge teaches us how to step away and decompress.



OSU Extension experts say we’ve become over-committed, and too dependent on our devices.

So they offer a series of little tutorials on how to literally take a break.



Ironically they are emails, so they involve using your smart phone or laptop.



But you can read these twice-a-week emails at your leisure, and learn how to distance yourself from the screen and the stress.



“It will be from October 19 through November 25,” said Lorrissa Dunfee, OSU Extension Educator.

“There’s a log where you can record the different things you might be doing that we can encourage you to do, to take a break. So it’s just an opportunity for you to re-engage with some of those things in your life that have fallen by the wayside.”



Dunfee says it’s not competitive, there’s no pressure and it’s free.



The lessons include how to get out of a routine, and the importance of taking snack breaks, holiday breaks, even play breaks.



To find out how to join the Take A Break Challenge, CLICK HERE