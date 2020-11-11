Freedom Tree program helping veterans for the holidays

St.Clairsville (WTRF)- Thomas Auto Centers is celebrating Veterans Day, by helping out with Christmas.



Robert and Robin Thomas started the Freedom Tree back in 2012 to help out veterans during the holiday season.



The Freedom Tree has grown since then and now helps over 20 families each year.



Local active or non-active military and veterans are welcome to participate.



Gift donations for all ages can be brought into the dealership, delivered, or they can even be picked up at your home.



The program began from a place of respect for our veterans.

“There came a point and time where saying thank you to these people that made such a big sacrifice just wasn’t enough. So what better way to show your appreciation than to try to relieve some of that pressure at Christmastime for them. What a special day to do this on. Thanking our veterans on veterans day and trying to help them out. Thank you to all of our veterans and God Bless America.” Robert and Robin Thomas – Thomas Auto Centers

Gifts will be delivered on December 16th and 17th to each recipient’s home… but don’t worry, they’ll be in a bag so that children won’t see the presents inside.

Contact Thomas Auto Centers if you’d like to receive some assistance or make a donation for the holidays at 740-695-0452.