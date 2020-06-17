Friendly competition is proposed to increase Census participation

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)Belmont County is actually doing better than the national average in terms of households filling out Census forms.



But Rev. Bill Webster has an idea of how to make it better.



He says St. Clairsville is leading the county right now with a 71% response rate.



Morristown is at the bottom with a rate of 20.1%.



Webster, the leader of the clergy community’s Census advocates, says area communities could challenge their namesakes in other states.



“Flushing Ohio could challenge Flushing New York,” he suggested. “Our Bethesda could take on Bethesda Maryland. Bridgeport Ohio could take on Bridgeport West Virginia.”



Webster, a Martins Ferry pastor and resident, has already issued a challenge to Marietta, which is reportedly Ohio’s oldest community.



“Everybody knows that’s not right,” Webster says with a smile. “Martins Ferry is the oldest settlement. So we’re going to take on Marietta.”



He said population size doesn’t matter, because this just counts the percentage of households that fill out the Census form, not the number of individuals.



Commissioners liked the suggestion and pledged to work with Webster in issuing the challenges.



They noted that it’s vitally important to respond, saying that even children who aren’t born yet will be affected by the programs that are based on Census numbers.



“Everybody counts,” they concluded.