BARNSVILLE, Ohio — Barnsville, Ohio native Easton Kent Holden, is being featured in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 9, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

Easton’s photo was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

His photo will be shown on JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor.

The presentation will be streamed live on the NDSS Facebook page form 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET on September 9.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk at the Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park.

The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program.

Buddy Walk events are held in communities across the country, as well as select international locations.

For more information about the New York City Buddy Walk on September 9 or the National Buddy Walk Program please visit here.