BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Authorities confirmed that a fugitive was apprehended in the Aetnaville area of Belmont County near Martins Ferry and Bridgeport on Thursday evening.

Several law enforcement departments were on the scene including Martins Ferry Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clairsville Police Department and others.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.