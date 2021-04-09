Fugitive runs from deputy, then apparently hides and overdoses

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A fugitive from Kentucky was spotted sleeping in his car, outside an apartment complex behind Bridgeport High School.

A deputy went to check it out, and the man took off running.

Belmont County Chief Investigator Ryan Allar said the deputy began chasing the man, 28-year-old Roger Hodgeson of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Allar said Hodgeson was discovered lying in some bushes, unresponsive, having apparently overdosed.

Deputies administered Narcan, summoned an e-squad and now Hodgeson is recovering under guard in an undisclosed facility. Kentucky authorities are arranging to come get him. Allar said Hodgeson was wanted on a parole violation stemming from drug trafficking and gun charges. 

