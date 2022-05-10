COLUMBUS – The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $445,158 to Belmont College in St. Clairsville, Ohio, for the Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Training program.

“It is great to see Belmont College expanding its programs and offerings for our future generations and I am pleased to support this funding coming to the college,” said Jones.

The project will expand Belmont College’s HVAC Training program in order to meet the needs of local HVAC technicians. Belmont College will collaborate with Belmont County Drug Court and Youth Services Systems, Inc., in Wheeling, WV, to train participants and at-risk high school students.

Additionally, 20 students in the Mental Health Studies Program at Belmont College will receive real-world experience by providing work support for drug court participants on a weekly basis.

This program will also allow Belmont College to offer traditional HVAC offerings by having equipment and trained instructors to provide additional classes in air quality and building management.

The expansion of this HVAC program is expected to train 50 students annually.