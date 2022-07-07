BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

She’s the most beloved character in Belmont County.

Jersey the St. Bernard has been greeting guests and easing fears at the courthouse since March 2020.

This Saturday, July 9, there’s a fundraiser in front of the Belmont County Courthouse to help defray the costs of this therapy K9’s continued training, equipment and supplies, certification costs and grooming.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they will be selling Fudge Puppies (Belgian waffles on a stick.)

Jersey will be there in person to meet and thank her supporters.

She is certified as a Therapy K9, an AKC Canine Good Citizen and an Urban CGC.

Jersey is almost four years old, and lives with her owner, Deputy Jen Yuhase, who assumes all her expenses, with the help of donations.

Jersey’s favorite thing is napping on the bench on the ground floor of the courthouse, and calmly sitting with people of all ages who are crime victims or PTSD sufferers having to testify in court.