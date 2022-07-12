BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A night of dinner and prize drawings will help provide continued care for the homeless cats at the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Belmont County Cat Stray Shun is the organization that rescues and provides vet care for the cats and kittens at the shelter.

Their annual fundraiser is set for Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Shepherd Farm Barn and Event Center in Bethesda.

Cat Stray Shun also provides low-cost spay and neuter programs and TNR (trap neuter and release) programs.

Dinner at the event will be catered by the Wood Fired Pizza truck and will also include salad, pasta, and desserts.

There are numerous baskets to be raffled and about 100 gift cards.