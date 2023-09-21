ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

The re-sale boutique that supports the Belmont County Humane Society has moved to a new location.



“Fur Pets’ Sake” is still in St. Clairsville, but no longer on South Marietta Street. It has moved to 157 East Main Street.



They sell high-end items including furniture, designer clothing and purses, art work, china and glassware, home decor, kitchen appliances and jewelry.



They say the new location is more spacious, and more user-friendly.

“We actually have five rooms and are able to display things in. And so we’re just excited and we have lots of parking. We have parking in the front and parking in the back, and excellent access for older people and anyone who has any disability so we’re really glad about that.” Angela Hatfield, Director, Belmont County Humane Society

They say every penny goes to help the forgotten or abandoned animals that need forever homes.



The shop welcomes donations of all kinds.



In fact, they say every item in the shop has been donated by kind people who want to help homeless animals

For more information, call (304) 281-6769.

The shop is now at 157 East Main Street, across from the Marathon gas station in St. Clairsville.