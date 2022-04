BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Bobby Ferguson, owner of Ferguson’s House of Furniture, pulled up a truck at the Belmont County Animal Shelter Monday, bearing gifts for the animals there.

The truck was filled with donations of pet food, dog beds, cat litter and various pet toys.

“We are thrilled that businesses in the county are supporting the local shelter and helping all the displaced animals here,” said Dog Warden Lisa Williams. “It’s nice that everyone pitches in and helps the animals.”