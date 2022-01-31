Furniture tip-overs injure children every day

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Every two weeks, a child in America dies of injuries from a furniture tip-over.

And every day, children end up in the emergency room from this common but serious accident.

The Belmont County Health Department’s health educator wants parents to learn the dangers before it’s too late.

“Furniture tip-over injuries are most common in children age one to about five or six,” said Kayla Conaway, Belmont County health educator. “What happens is, a child sees maybe a toy up on top of a dresser that they want to get to, they’ll pull drawers out and climb them like stairs. Most often, these injuries happen when parents think their children are asleep, during nap time or the middle of the night.”

TVs are also often pulled over onto children.

Conaway will give a free talk to parents from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Ohio Valley Mall near the child play area.

She will raffle off a child safety bucket containing everything from smoke detectors to furniture anchors to door knob covers.

For more information, log on to anchorit.com or preventchildinjury.com.