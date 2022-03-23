Video courtesy of Julie Moorehead Larish in St. Clairsville, Ohio

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Wednesday evening produced some unsettled weather in the Ohio Valley, especially in Belmont County.

Many viewers reached out to 7NEWS with photos and videos of Wednesday evening’s storms.

Photos courtesy of Kari Wensyel, Julie Moorehead Larish, Robin Gump, Debbie Lennox

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several counties in southeastern Ohio and the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia Wednesday evening.

The NWS then issued a tornado warning for Belmont County, where there were some reports of a funnel being spotted.

The Marshall County EMA director told 7NEWS that he received a report of a funnel cloud in Belmont County.

7NEWS reached out to Belmont County EMA director Dave Ivan, but did not hear back from him.

If you have photos or videos of the storms that you would like to share, please send them to news@wtrf.com or through our Facebook Messenger.