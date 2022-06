BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed.

Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.

Both the I-70 east and west ramps are also closed.

Chronaberry says she expects the issue to be fixed by later Thursday evening.