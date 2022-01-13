Gas outage is particularly hard for people with pets who can’t go to a hotel in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) About 155 households in the Centerville and Jacobsburg areas are still without heat after a third-party contractor of Columbia Gas damaged a gas line three days ago.

Residents have been informed that six area hotels are keeping rooms reserved for those hit by the outages, and the Belmont, Ohio, the gym is open as a warming shelter.

But people with pets can’t take advantage of those amenities.

Lulie Larish, a humane officer with Belmont County Hoof and Paw, is facing hardships.

Larish heats her home with gas, and the outage is in its third day.

Besides her own pets, she is currently fostering a large dog that was nearly starved to death and requires special treatment and small, frequent feedings.

She is using electric heaters, mostly in the room where she’s keeping the ailing dog.

She said Thursday she was told that gas service may be restored soon, and she fervently hopes this is going to prove true.

“Last night was not so cold that the pipes were going to freeze,” she noted. “But tonight it’s supposed to go down into the 20s, and that will be a problem.”

She said the frail dog she is fostering was actually one of two that were rescued in the same condition.

“The other dog passed away within two hours of being rescued,” she said.