The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022).

Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program.

The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie.

It’s free to all youngsters in the Ohio Valley.

It will include a bouncy house, face painting, a dunk tank, a disc jockey, photos by Macsnaps Photography, a pitchers challenge, hot dogs from Gulla’s and a quarterback toss.

CEO Richard Leigh says the strength and conditioning program is now a 501c3 nonprofit.

The Summer Bash will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.