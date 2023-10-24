BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – One local business will be throwing a unique Halloween bash that promises to be a great time for everyone.

The folks at Vino di Piccin Winery and Tasting House will be hosting their first ever Hallo-wine party.



It will take place, this Saturday, in their winery located in the heart of Lansing Ohio.



That’s where they are usually busy bottling their homemade recipes that have been passed down from generations. You can enjoy their soon to be famous wine slushies as well as the amazing Vin Brule, an Italian tradition you don’t want to miss. There will also be a costume contest, live music and other surprises as well.

“If you want to dress up-great! If you don’t, that’s fine too. Come on out. Just sit back and enjoy. Have a slushy, the last of the season.” John Piccin, Co-owner, Vino di Piccin Winery & Tasting House

There will also be live music from two of the area’s most popular bands, Eli Lambie and Ron Retzer. There will also be food from DeFelice along with other games and prizes as well. The fun gets underway at 3 p.m. and goes until 11.