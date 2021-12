BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF)- “Blame My Roots” organizers are set to announce the lineup for the 2022 country music concert.

Organizers will announce the lineup Tuesday morning at Tickets will go on sale at 10 AM .

The 20-21 lineup featured Nashville stars like Miranda Lambert, and Neal McCoy.

The 2022 Country Music Festival is set for July 14-16 at Valleyview Campgrounds in Belmont, Ohio.