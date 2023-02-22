GLENCOE, Ohio (WTRF) – After the Glencoe American Legion building was a total loss in a fire at the beginning of the month, the town is working together for the future of the Legion.

The Legion is a community asset, and the packed senior center shows just how important the rehabilitation of this space means.

In the meantime, ICR Equipment volunteered to tear the building down and Mayor Kathryn Thalman and service director Jeremy Greenwood paid for the legion to host a fundraiser at the rec center out of their own pockets, but the need to recover is much greater than one fundraiser, which is a spaghetti dinner on May 13th and you can help out.

”Well, we’re going to need food for the spaghetti dinner, like salad fixings, desserts, spaghetti, meatballs, sauce, stuff like that. Paper plates, forks, that kind of stuff, and then we’re going to need all of our Chinese auction things, and some bigger ticket items like I said. Once you get going with these fundraisers, there’s so many people that just bring food and donations and there’s so many people with good hearts, you know, that reach out to us.” Marissa Eikleberry – Auxiliary Member

”We’re asking for donations through all of the businesses throughout Belmont County and also, I have people from Canton Post District 10 contact me about helping out. Shadyside had contacted me, St. Clairsville, Beallsville is here tonight, so everybody is pulling it together as a team to try to make this happen.” Greg Clark – Richland Township Trustee

There are also talks of possibly moving the Legion into the Old Fire House owned by the Glencoe Development Committee, but no final decision has been made.

In the meantime, anyone looking to help out and make donations can call 740-338-7279.

The Legion is also in the process of opening up a Glencoe American Legion Building Fund account at WesBanco where donations can be made, as well as a Venmo and PayPal account for online donations.

We will have those for you as soon as they become available.