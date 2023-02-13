BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s Belmont County Visitors Guides are hot off the presses.

The tourism bureau printed 15,000 of the glossy 50-page booklets, highlighting the best of what Belmont County has to offer.

One section looks at ghost stories dating back generations.

Another, called “40 on 40,” looks at the attractions along National Road, from a one-room schoolhouse to an inn that once welcomed settlers and their horses.

There’s a whole section that talks about our outdoor recreation options. Belmont County has beautiful landscapes and lots of great things to do. If you are a hiker, or a walker, or a kayaker,or a fisherman, there are options for everyone. We really explain in detail the information for people to be able to explore Belmont County.

Jackee Pugh, Executive Director, Belmont County Tourism

It showcases everything from the Great Stone Viaduct’s walking trail to Barkcamp State Park’s horseback riding trail.

Another section, “Unique Eats and Sweet Treats” points out where you can find anything from pizza to gelato to specialty caramel apples.

The guides are free.

You can pick one up at the tourism office in the Ohio Valley Mall, request one at visitbelmontcounty.com or call 740-695-4359.