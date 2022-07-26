Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is celebrating a successful program that helps children fall in love with reading.

The Governor and First Lady visited Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Belmont County.

The program sends a book to a child a month from the time they’re born until they’re 5. It’s free to Ohio families, and so far, it’s impacted around 50-percent of the children in the county.

First Lady Fran DeWine says the sooner kids start reading, the better.

“I think reading is so important for the kids. We, first of all, know a child’s brain is 80% developed by the time they turn 3 years old. So, we don’t want to waste those years. We want to get them thinking about words and meaning and books, just excited about books from the time they’re born.” Fran DeWine, First Lady of Ohio

First Lady Fran DeWine encourages parents with young children to get them signed up. Once again, it’s free if your kids are under the age of 5.

Just sign up at OhioImaginationLibrary.org.