BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Tourism Council held its annual Christmas party Monday night, and following the dinner, the 2022 Mattox Award was presented by Jackee Pugh.

The award is named in honor of the late John S. Mattox, who was curator and co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing. The award is given annually to the Belmont County “Tourism Champion of the Year.”

The recipient this year was the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society Board.

The Mattox Award is designed to honor an individual or organization who has made a significant and long-term contribution to the economic health of Belmont County, specifically through their involvement in the field of tourism.