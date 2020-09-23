Guidance expected soon on Ohio nursing homes opening for visitors

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner had a lot of news for the county commission in his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday morning.

Rob Sproul said 88 people were tested over the weekend at the pop-up testing in Barnesville.

Four were positive; two from Belmont County and two from other areas.

Sproul also said the Governor has given the go-ahead for nursing homes to begin the process of opening their doors for visitors. Adding that patients didn’t respond well to not being able to be visited by their loved ones.

With the nursing homes, there was a lot of people who had issues with not seeing their loved ones. The Governor mentioned that before. Again, right now they are allowed for visitation outside of the facility, in open air, six feet apart. Now, with winter coming on, they’re going to have to move it inside. So, the Governor is looking at how they can do that safely. He’s supposed to be issuing us some more guidance very soon on that. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Sproul reported the latest numbers.

He said Belmont County now has a total of 740 positive cases, with 30 patients currently isolated.

676 have recovered and five are hospitalized.

There have been 25 deaths.

This weekend, there will be more free pop-up testing on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. across from Bellaire High School.